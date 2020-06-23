All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 991 Logan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
991 Logan St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

991 Logan St

991 Logan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

991 Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Convenient & Affordable One Bedroom in Cap Hill - Property Id: 178959

One of three unique one bedroom floorplans ready for April / May move ins.

Discover the best of urban living in the heart of Cap Hill! Walking distance of iconic Denver destinations, unique historic landmarks, and everything essential. Spend your days at Civic Center Park, concert venues, museums, and countless cafes, restaurants, and bars. Explore the city with quick access to Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.

COMMUNITY:
Expansive Balconies | Downtown Views | Outdoor patio areas | Indoor swimming pool & hot tub | Fitness center | Sauna | Entertainment clubroom | Game room with ping-pong and pool tables | | Onsite laundry | Off-street and garage parking | Storage lockers | Expert on-site managers

APARTMENTS:
Large balconies with west-facing downtown views | Heat and air-conditioning | Kitchen & bathroom ventilation fans | Concrete construction keeps homes quiet | Fireplaces
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178959
Property Id 178959

(RLNE5703922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Logan St have any available units?
991 Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 Logan St have?
Some of 991 Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
991 Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 991 Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 991 Logan St offers parking.
Does 991 Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 991 Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Logan St have a pool?
Yes, 991 Logan St has a pool.
Does 991 Logan St have accessible units?
No, 991 Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 Logan St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University