991 Logan St

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna

Convenient & Affordable One Bedroom in Cap Hill - Property Id: 178959



One of three unique one bedroom floorplans ready for April / May move ins.



Discover the best of urban living in the heart of Cap Hill! Walking distance of iconic Denver destinations, unique historic landmarks, and everything essential. Spend your days at Civic Center Park, concert venues, museums, and countless cafes, restaurants, and bars. Explore the city with quick access to Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.



COMMUNITY:

Expansive Balconies | Downtown Views | Outdoor patio areas | Indoor swimming pool & hot tub | Fitness center | Sauna | Entertainment clubroom | Game room with ping-pong and pool tables | | Onsite laundry | Off-street and garage parking | Storage lockers | Expert on-site managers



APARTMENTS:

Large balconies with west-facing downtown views | Heat and air-conditioning | Kitchen & bathroom ventilation fans | Concrete construction keeps homes quiet | Fireplaces

