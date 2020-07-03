All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

986 Albion St A2

986 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

986 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Brand New One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 145372

Theo Luxury Residences are situated on the former campus of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where scientist Theodore Puck was a pioneer of genetics. Today, experience your own sense of discovery as a resident of Theo. With all the amenities you could possibly dream of, and surrounded by all the conveniences you could ask for, Theo is indeed a life-changing discovery.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145372
Property Id 145372

(RLNE5460407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 Albion St A2 have any available units?
986 Albion St A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 986 Albion St A2 have?
Some of 986 Albion St A2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 Albion St A2 currently offering any rent specials?
986 Albion St A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 Albion St A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 986 Albion St A2 is pet friendly.
Does 986 Albion St A2 offer parking?
No, 986 Albion St A2 does not offer parking.
Does 986 Albion St A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 986 Albion St A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 Albion St A2 have a pool?
No, 986 Albion St A2 does not have a pool.
Does 986 Albion St A2 have accessible units?
No, 986 Albion St A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 986 Albion St A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 Albion St A2 has units with dishwashers.

