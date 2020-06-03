All apartments in Denver
9790 th Street

9790 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

9790 Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo at the Spire Condominiums
34th Floor - 816 Square Feet
Queen Bed
46&quot; Flat Screen TV in Living Room
40&quot; Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom
10 Ceiling
Floor-to-Ceiling Glass
Balcony
Slab Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Hi-End Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry
Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring
Concrete Ceilings
Hardwood Floors in Entry, Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room
Carpet in the Bedroom and Closet
Tile in Bathroom
Full Size Washer/Dryer
1 Assigned Parking Space
Social Club
Fitness Center
Pool/Hot tubs
Media/Screening Rooms
Business Center
24-Hour Concierge
Full Time Doorman
The Spires 34-42 Floor Units also come with exclusive access to the private 42nd SkyClub Lounge. The SkyClub Lounge is a breathtaking retreat above the city, complete with billiards and gaming tables, personal wine lockers, an entertaining kitchen, lounge seating, multimedia and WiFi services and an outdoor terrace.
There is First Floor Retail Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee, Virtual Art Gallery
Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall
2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9790 th Street have any available units?
9790 th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9790 th Street have?
Some of 9790 th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9790 th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9790 th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9790 th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9790 th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9790 th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9790 th Street offers parking.
Does 9790 th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9790 th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9790 th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9790 th Street has a pool.
Does 9790 th Street have accessible units?
No, 9790 th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9790 th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9790 th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
