9790 th Street

Amenities
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo at the Spire Condominiums
34th Floor - 816 Square Feet
Queen Bed
46" Flat Screen TV in Living Room
40" Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom
10 Ceiling
Floor-to-Ceiling Glass
Balcony
Slab Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Hi-End Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry
Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring
Concrete Ceilings
Hardwood Floors in Entry, Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room
Carpet in the Bedroom and Closet
Tile in Bathroom
Full Size Washer/Dryer
1 Assigned Parking Space
Social Club
Fitness Center
Pool/Hot tubs
Media/Screening Rooms
Business Center
24-Hour Concierge
Full Time Doorman
The Spires 34-42 Floor Units also come with exclusive access to the private 42nd SkyClub Lounge. The SkyClub Lounge is a breathtaking retreat above the city, complete with billiards and gaming tables, personal wine lockers, an entertaining kitchen, lounge seating, multimedia and WiFi services and an outdoor terrace.
There is First Floor Retail Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee, Virtual Art Gallery
Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall
2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.