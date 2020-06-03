9790 th Street

Amenities

1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo at the Spire Condominiums

34th Floor - 816 Square Feet

Queen Bed

46" Flat Screen TV in Living Room

40" Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom

10 Ceiling

Floor-to-Ceiling Glass

Balcony

Slab Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Hi-End Appliances

European-Style Cabinetry

Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring

Concrete Ceilings

Hardwood Floors in Entry, Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room

Carpet in the Bedroom and Closet

Tile in Bathroom

Full Size Washer/Dryer

1 Assigned Parking Space

Social Club

Fitness Center

Pool/Hot tubs

Media/Screening Rooms

Business Center

24-Hour Concierge

Full Time Doorman

The Spires 34-42 Floor Units also come with exclusive access to the private 42nd SkyClub Lounge. The SkyClub Lounge is a breathtaking retreat above the city, complete with billiards and gaming tables, personal wine lockers, an entertaining kitchen, lounge seating, multimedia and WiFi services and an outdoor terrace.

There is First Floor Retail Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee, Virtual Art Gallery

Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall

2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.