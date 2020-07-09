All apartments in Denver
971 Pennsylvania St B

971 Pennsylvania Street
Location

971 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
bike storage
Renovated Two Bedroom in Cap Hill - Property Id: 151674

What's it look like when historic and contemporary collide? Check out our studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments and you'll see. You're going to love the original hardwood floors and cool, old architectural details. But there's nothing wrong with updates like quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, and programmable AC! Built in 1940, our three-story building has been totally renovated and now has great features like a communal kitchen, game room, and heated bike storage. Yeah it all comes together in Cap Hill!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151674
Property Id 151674

(RLNE5772239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Pennsylvania St B have any available units?
971 Pennsylvania St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 971 Pennsylvania St B have?
Some of 971 Pennsylvania St B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Pennsylvania St B currently offering any rent specials?
971 Pennsylvania St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Pennsylvania St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 971 Pennsylvania St B is pet friendly.
Does 971 Pennsylvania St B offer parking?
No, 971 Pennsylvania St B does not offer parking.
Does 971 Pennsylvania St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Pennsylvania St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Pennsylvania St B have a pool?
No, 971 Pennsylvania St B does not have a pool.
Does 971 Pennsylvania St B have accessible units?
No, 971 Pennsylvania St B does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Pennsylvania St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 971 Pennsylvania St B has units with dishwashers.

