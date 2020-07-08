950 North Clarkson street - 08

Amenities

Historic classic with unbelievable space.....Coming soon!! This charming one bedroom is nestled in the best location in Capitol Hill within walking distance of Trader Joe's, King Soopers, Daz Bog Coffee, and Starbucks. Incredible only begins to describe this vintage charmer featuring beautiful hardwood floors, mahogany woodwork and a fabulous kitchen with newer full size appliances. Residents enjoy the large storage locker included free of charge!! On site laundry and garage parking make this truly a rare find! $95 monthly fee covers heat, water, gas, trash, maint. This apartment is nestled in One of Cap. Hill's best locations surrounded by historic homes, great restaurants, and neighborhood shops. Residents of The Clarkson enjoy the cozy courtyard which features cobbled patio areas, a community grill, lush landscaping, and relaxing seating areas for year round enjoyment. Reserved parking $75 per month and Garage parking $125 per month! Our application fee is $45 per person. To view additional photos of this charming historic apartment building and read the fascinating history of this landmark property visit our website @ http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com Please call 303-355-4112 to schedule a virtual showing or email this posting. Hurry the apartments at The Clarkson rarely become available! This building is non-smoking including individual apartments.



The Clarkson Apartments are located just 7 blocks West of Picturesque Cheesman Park and 2 blocks West of 9th Avenue shopping district featuring Starbucks and Dazbog Coffee Shops, King Soopers grocery store, and 9th Avenue Ace Hardware. Built in 1926 as luxury rental residences, The Clarkson apartments maintain much of the original character present at that time. Recently restored common areas feature period style lighting, in addition to new carpet and wall treatments. Beautifully landscaped gardens create areas to enjoy the wonderful Colorado Weather. Garage parking makes this a truly rare find!



