All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 950 North Clarkson street - 08.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
950 North Clarkson street - 08
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

950 North Clarkson street - 08

950 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

950 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Historic classic with unbelievable space.....Coming soon!! This charming one bedroom is nestled in the best location in Capitol Hill within walking distance of Trader Joe's, King Soopers, Daz Bog Coffee, and Starbucks. Incredible only begins to describe this vintage charmer featuring beautiful hardwood floors, mahogany woodwork and a fabulous kitchen with newer full size appliances. Residents enjoy the large storage locker included free of charge!! On site laundry and garage parking make this truly a rare find! $95 monthly fee covers heat, water, gas, trash, maint. This apartment is nestled in One of Cap. Hill's best locations surrounded by historic homes, great restaurants, and neighborhood shops. Residents of The Clarkson enjoy the cozy courtyard which features cobbled patio areas, a community grill, lush landscaping, and relaxing seating areas for year round enjoyment. Reserved parking $75 per month and Garage parking $125 per month! Our application fee is $45 per person. To view additional photos of this charming historic apartment building and read the fascinating history of this landmark property visit our website @ http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com Please call 303-355-4112 to schedule a virtual showing or email this posting. Hurry the apartments at The Clarkson rarely become available! This building is non-smoking including individual apartments.

Apartment Features:
-Available May 6-May 15
-Third floor (Top floor)
-Hardwood floors throughout
-All utilities except for electricity, included in $95 monthly utility fee
-Gas stove
-Non-smoking
-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment
-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property
-Reserved garage parking available $125/mo

Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192. To view additional photos of The Leetonia. Visit our website at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com

View our other availability here:
http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com/Future-Availability.html
The Clarkson Apartments are located just 7 blocks West of Picturesque Cheesman Park and 2 blocks West of 9th Avenue shopping district featuring Starbucks and Dazbog Coffee Shops, King Soopers grocery store, and 9th Avenue Ace Hardware. Built in 1926 as luxury rental residences, The Clarkson apartments maintain much of the original character present at that time. Recently restored common areas feature period style lighting, in addition to new carpet and wall treatments. Beautifully landscaped gardens create areas to enjoy the wonderful Colorado Weather. Garage parking makes this a truly rare find!

Building features:
-Controlled access building
-On-site Laundry facilities
-Storage lockers
-Reserved garage parking - $90-$130/mo
-Period style carpeting & lighting
-Patio & Grilling area
-Non-smoking building & apartments

Apartment features:
-Hardwood floors
-French Doors (*select units)
-Abundant closet space
-Newer oak kitchens with full size appliances
-Large windows - lots of natural light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 North Clarkson street - 08 have any available units?
950 North Clarkson street - 08 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 North Clarkson street - 08 have?
Some of 950 North Clarkson street - 08's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 North Clarkson street - 08 currently offering any rent specials?
950 North Clarkson street - 08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 North Clarkson street - 08 pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 North Clarkson street - 08 is pet friendly.
Does 950 North Clarkson street - 08 offer parking?
Yes, 950 North Clarkson street - 08 offers parking.
Does 950 North Clarkson street - 08 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 North Clarkson street - 08 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 North Clarkson street - 08 have a pool?
No, 950 North Clarkson street - 08 does not have a pool.
Does 950 North Clarkson street - 08 have accessible units?
No, 950 North Clarkson street - 08 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 North Clarkson street - 08 have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 North Clarkson street - 08 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University