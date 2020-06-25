All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

9320 E Girard Ave 2

9320 East Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9320 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 135895

Available for immediate move in!

Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1223 sq. ft. condominium. Beautifully done new kitchen includes brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount sink, garbage disposal, faucet, subway tile back splash, ceramic floors, dishwasher, microwave, paint, baseboards, and lighting. Kitchen is extremely spacious and includes a large dining area and walk in pantry. The two bathrooms have also been remodeled, with new ceramic flooring, vanities, faucets, mirrors, and paint. The massive living room includes a beautifully remodeled fireplace with matching subway tile. All three bedrooms are very large, with over sized windows in each for lots of light, huge closets, plus an attached bathroom to the master. Other upgrades include a brand new water heater and new laminate wood flooring in the living room and hallway. The unit also has 2 additional closets for extra storage

Income verification and background check required, no section 8, NO DOGS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135895p
Property Id 135895

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5013182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 E Girard Ave 2 have any available units?
9320 E Girard Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9320 E Girard Ave 2 have?
Some of 9320 E Girard Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 E Girard Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9320 E Girard Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 E Girard Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9320 E Girard Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 9320 E Girard Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 9320 E Girard Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 9320 E Girard Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9320 E Girard Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 E Girard Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 9320 E Girard Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9320 E Girard Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 9320 E Girard Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 E Girard Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 E Girard Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
