9320 E Girard Ave 2

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Available for immediate move in!



Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1223 sq. ft. condominium. Beautifully done new kitchen includes brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount sink, garbage disposal, faucet, subway tile back splash, ceramic floors, dishwasher, microwave, paint, baseboards, and lighting. Kitchen is extremely spacious and includes a large dining area and walk in pantry. The two bathrooms have also been remodeled, with new ceramic flooring, vanities, faucets, mirrors, and paint. The massive living room includes a beautifully remodeled fireplace with matching subway tile. All three bedrooms are very large, with over sized windows in each for lots of light, huge closets, plus an attached bathroom to the master. Other upgrades include a brand new water heater and new laminate wood flooring in the living room and hallway. The unit also has 2 additional closets for extra storage



Income verification and background check required, no section 8, NO DOGS

No Dogs Allowed



