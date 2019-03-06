930 Pennsylvania St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Townhouse in prime Capitol Hill Location. - This custom Capitol Hill 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhouse was the architects home and thoughtfully designed with a perfect blend of functionality and creative flow. The strategic use of windows, skylights, glass walkway and 30 feet ceilings provides an abundance of light throughout.



The private patio and deck with built-in custom lighting hosts bamboo trees among a variety of landscaping for your own personal retreat.



Bamboo flooring, cherry cabinets, built in subzero refrigeration, Bosch stainless appliances, master suite with jetted tub, steam shower with dual heads, heat lamp, walk in closet with built ins and mini fridge. Walking distance to Mizuana, Bones, Benny's, Lala's Wine Bar and Trader Joe's Grocery Store.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext. 2 for additional details or to schedule a showing.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score with verifiable income.



No smoking inside the property.



No pets.



(RLNE3725616)