Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9210 E. Mansfield Ave. Available 09/05/19 Amazing 3BR, 2BTH Right next to Light Rail!! - Beautiful Cherry Creek town home in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Updated Kitchen!!! The kitchen opens into the dining room. Newer carpet throughout, this space is ready for you to move into and enjoy. Lots of storage throughout the home as well as a shed off of the patio for your outdoor gears. Home is conveniently nestled close to the clubhouse (you can book a room for events and activities) and community pool for the warm summer days. Close to the freeway heading Downtown, or DIA and 6 minutes walk to the light-rail station. Don't miss the opportunity to call this place Home!!



Call Today to schedule a showing!!!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



