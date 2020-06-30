All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9136 E. Mansfield Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9136 E. Mansfield Ave.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

9136 E. Mansfield Ave.

9136 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9136 East Mansfield Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
volleyball court
UPDATED 3BD, 3BTH Townhome in Cherry Creek School District!!! - Beautiful Cherry Creek town home in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Brand new carpet, fresh paint and newer flooring throughout! Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and an abundance of cabinet space for storage. Updated bathrooms, dual master bedroom walk-in closets and much more!! There is a covered patio for your outdoor entertaining and a very large storage shed for even more storage. TWO reserved parking spots directly behind the rear entrance. This unit is close to community amenities such as fitness center, pool, community garden, horseshoes and volleyball. Walking distance to public transit, only minutes to shopping, golf, Cherry Creek Reservoir, and so much more! Easy access to freeway headed to Downtown or DIA! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home!!

Call Today to schedule a showing!!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5580808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. have any available units?
9136 E. Mansfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. have?
Some of 9136 E. Mansfield Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9136 E. Mansfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. offers parking.
Does 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. has a pool.
Does 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9136 E. Mansfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University