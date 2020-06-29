All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

9105 E. Mansfield Ave

9105 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9105 East Mansfield Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated Town home in a Fabulous, Convenient, Location - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Move in by April, 10th and get $500.00 off your first full months rent!!**
Welcome to your newly remodeled home in the very desirable Cherry-Creek Townhouse Community.
Your new home comes with all new modern flooring and fresh paint throughout! You have a large living room and a large kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat-in dining area. Watch the snowfall from your sliding glass door on your very own fenced-in patio space! You have your own washer/dryer hookups, 3 spacious bedrooms, and beautiful updated 1.5 bathrooms. This awesome unit also comes with 2 covered parking spaces (plus additional guest parking!), central heating & air, a community park & community pool for your summertime entertainment! Pair all of this with the best location in town. You are only a few blocks from the light rail station and you are close to DIA, DTC, and have easy access to Downtown Denver.

Make your move today!!! Call us to schedule your walkthrough!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month lease term
*Resident Pays Gas and Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*$40.00 application fee
*No Pets
*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks
*Deposit Required at Lease Signing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3281605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 E. Mansfield Ave have any available units?
9105 E. Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9105 E. Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 9105 E. Mansfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 E. Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9105 E. Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 E. Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9105 E. Mansfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9105 E. Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9105 E. Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 9105 E. Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 E. Mansfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 E. Mansfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9105 E. Mansfield Ave has a pool.
Does 9105 E. Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 9105 E. Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 E. Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9105 E. Mansfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
