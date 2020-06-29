9105 E. Mansfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated Town home in a Fabulous, Convenient, Location - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Move in by April, 10th and get $500.00 off your first full months rent!!**

Welcome to your newly remodeled home in the very desirable Cherry-Creek Townhouse Community.

Your new home comes with all new modern flooring and fresh paint throughout! You have a large living room and a large kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat-in dining area. Watch the snowfall from your sliding glass door on your very own fenced-in patio space! You have your own washer/dryer hookups, 3 spacious bedrooms, and beautiful updated 1.5 bathrooms. This awesome unit also comes with 2 covered parking spaces (plus additional guest parking!), central heating & air, a community park & community pool for your summertime entertainment! Pair all of this with the best location in town. You are only a few blocks from the light rail station and you are close to DIA, DTC, and have easy access to Downtown Denver.



Make your move today!!! Call us to schedule your walkthrough!!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 Month lease term

*Resident Pays Gas and Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*$40.00 application fee

*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks

*Deposit Required at Lease Signing



No Pets Allowed



