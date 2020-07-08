905 South Jersey Street

Amenities

Adorable, completely renovated, re-landscaped, mid-century, 3 bed 3 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Located in the prime McMeen Elementary Denver school district. Within walking distance to King Soopers shopping center for all your shopping and dinning conveniences. Easy access to Garland Park, Cook Park Recreation Center, Cherry Creek bike and running path as well as I-25 between Downtown and the Tech Center.



Great backyard with raised garden and large deck for fun summer gatherings. Clean, bright, and open interior with hardwood floors make it feel like home.



Yard maintenance and water included.

No smoking.

We love dogs! They will be considered with non-refundable pet deposit.