905 South Jersey Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

905 South Jersey Street

905 South Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Washington Virginia Vale
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

905 South Jersey Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable, completely renovated, re-landscaped, mid-century, 3 bed 3 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Located in the prime McMeen Elementary Denver school district. Within walking distance to King Soopers shopping center for all your shopping and dinning conveniences. Easy access to Garland Park, Cook Park Recreation Center, Cherry Creek bike and running path as well as I-25 between Downtown and the Tech Center.

Great backyard with raised garden and large deck for fun summer gatherings. Clean, bright, and open interior with hardwood floors make it feel like home.

Yard maintenance and water included.
No smoking.
We love dogs! They will be considered with non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 South Jersey Street have any available units?
905 South Jersey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 South Jersey Street have?
Some of 905 South Jersey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 South Jersey Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 South Jersey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 South Jersey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 South Jersey Street is pet friendly.
Does 905 South Jersey Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 South Jersey Street offers parking.
Does 905 South Jersey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 South Jersey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 South Jersey Street have a pool?
No, 905 South Jersey Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 South Jersey Street have accessible units?
No, 905 South Jersey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 South Jersey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 South Jersey Street has units with dishwashers.

