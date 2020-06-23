899 Pearl Street #9

Amenities

APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/



This 3 level unit offers a modern kitchen, 3 nice sized bedrooms and 3 baths. Over 2000 square feet and an additional 2 car attached garage are great features. You will love this location near downtown, Cherry Creek and Cheeseman Park.



This property features an oversized garage, full size washer and dryer and central air conditioning. A large modern kitchen awaits you on this popular community. There are two decks, a courtyard and pool. This town home is a large amount of space for the price. Just a few short minutes walk to the downtown area.



Pets - 1 small cat or dog under 45lbs

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - water and trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 car attached garage

Basement - No

School District - Denver



Echo Summit Properties

303-768-8255

www.echo-summit.com

info@echo-summit.com



