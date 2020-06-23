All apartments in Denver
899 Pearl Street #9

899 N Pearl St · No Longer Available
Location

899 N Pearl St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Capital Hills Townhome with 2 Car Garage - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/

This 3 level unit offers a modern kitchen, 3 nice sized bedrooms and 3 baths. Over 2000 square feet and an additional 2 car attached garage are great features. You will love this location near downtown, Cherry Creek and Cheeseman Park.

This property features an oversized garage, full size washer and dryer and central air conditioning. A large modern kitchen awaits you on this popular community. There are two decks, a courtyard and pool. This town home is a large amount of space for the price. Just a few short minutes walk to the downtown area.

Pets - 1 small cat or dog under 45lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - water and trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 car attached garage
Basement - No
School District - Denver

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com!

Do not wait. This property will move fast, email for your showing today.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

(RLNE2658740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Pearl Street #9 have any available units?
899 Pearl Street #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 Pearl Street #9 have?
Some of 899 Pearl Street #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Pearl Street #9 currently offering any rent specials?
899 Pearl Street #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Pearl Street #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 899 Pearl Street #9 is pet friendly.
Does 899 Pearl Street #9 offer parking?
Yes, 899 Pearl Street #9 does offer parking.
Does 899 Pearl Street #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 Pearl Street #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Pearl Street #9 have a pool?
Yes, 899 Pearl Street #9 has a pool.
Does 899 Pearl Street #9 have accessible units?
No, 899 Pearl Street #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Pearl Street #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 899 Pearl Street #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
