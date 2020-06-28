All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8755 West Berry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8755 West Berry Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:44 PM

8755 West Berry Avenue

8755 West Berry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Marston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8755 West Berry Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Check out this great second floor condo in Willow Ranch, Littleton! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious open floor plan, and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. The kitchen contains all the major appliances, wood cabinetry, a pantry, and bar top for casual dining. Hardwood floors extend through the kitchen and main living area of this home where you can cozy up next to the gas fireplace in the Colorado winters or step out on the balcony for some fresh air. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, a five-piece master bathroom, and an extra closet for linens. The second bedroom is also large and includes two closets for maximum storage space. Living in the community you will have access to amenities like the private clubhouse, pool, and hot tub. The location is unbeatable as it is only minutes from Southwest plaza shopping, restaurants, parks, open space, and walking trails. Commuting will be easy with quick access to Highway 121 (Wadsworth Blvd). This place won’t be available for long so, apply today!

Pets - Yes 2 Dogs (40 lbs Max)
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Utilities Included - Water, Sewer & Trash
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Assigned Spot

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 West Berry Avenue have any available units?
8755 West Berry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8755 West Berry Avenue have?
Some of 8755 West Berry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 West Berry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8755 West Berry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 West Berry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8755 West Berry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8755 West Berry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8755 West Berry Avenue offers parking.
Does 8755 West Berry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8755 West Berry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 West Berry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8755 West Berry Avenue has a pool.
Does 8755 West Berry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8755 West Berry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 West Berry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8755 West Berry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University