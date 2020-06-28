8755 West Berry Avenue

Amenities
Check out this great second floor condo in Willow Ranch, Littleton! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious open floor plan, and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. The kitchen contains all the major appliances, wood cabinetry, a pantry, and bar top for casual dining. Hardwood floors extend through the kitchen and main living area of this home where you can cozy up next to the gas fireplace in the Colorado winters or step out on the balcony for some fresh air. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, a five-piece master bathroom, and an extra closet for linens. The second bedroom is also large and includes two closets for maximum storage space. Living in the community you will have access to amenities like the private clubhouse, pool, and hot tub. The location is unbeatable as it is only minutes from Southwest plaza shopping, restaurants, parks, open space, and walking trails. Commuting will be easy with quick access to Highway 121 (Wadsworth Blvd). This place won’t be available for long so, apply today!
Pets - Yes 2 Dogs (40 lbs Max)
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Utilities Included - Water, Sewer & Trash
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Assigned Spot
