8752 Amherst Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/728498007f ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1364 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the coveted Cherry Creek Meadows community. The spacious Family Room includes window seat/bay window and wood burning fireplace with custom hearth and shelves. Kitchen includes hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Master Suite features his and her closets. Partially finished basement has a large storage & utility room with the washer and dryer. Fenced patio with custom bench and metal pergola. 2 car detached Garage; Central air. Located directly across from the tennis courts, clubhouse and outdoor pool. The beautiful grounds are maintained by the HOA which also includes snow removal. Blocks from trails, 3 parks and Cherry Creek Country Club. Close proximity to Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Shops and Restaurants. Convenient access to I25 and I225. Available September 27th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Clubhouse Tennis Courts Washer/Dryer