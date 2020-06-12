All apartments in Denver
8752 Amherst Drive
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

8752 Amherst Drive

8752 East Amherst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8752 East Amherst Drive, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/728498007f ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1364 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the coveted Cherry Creek Meadows community. The spacious Family Room includes window seat/bay window and wood burning fireplace with custom hearth and shelves. Kitchen includes hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Master Suite features his and her closets. Partially finished basement has a large storage & utility room with the washer and dryer. Fenced patio with custom bench and metal pergola. 2 car detached Garage; Central air. Located directly across from the tennis courts, clubhouse and outdoor pool. The beautiful grounds are maintained by the HOA which also includes snow removal. Blocks from trails, 3 parks and Cherry Creek Country Club. Close proximity to Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Shops and Restaurants. Convenient access to I25 and I225. Available September 27th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Clubhouse Tennis Courts Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8752 Amherst Drive have any available units?
8752 Amherst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8752 Amherst Drive have?
Some of 8752 Amherst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8752 Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8752 Amherst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8752 Amherst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8752 Amherst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8752 Amherst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8752 Amherst Drive offers parking.
Does 8752 Amherst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8752 Amherst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8752 Amherst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8752 Amherst Drive has a pool.
Does 8752 Amherst Drive have accessible units?
No, 8752 Amherst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8752 Amherst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8752 Amherst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

