Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA

8626 East Beekman Place · No Longer Available
Location

8626 East Beekman Place, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Cozy+ Modern Condo in Alexandria. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
Beautifully kept condo with a combination of hardwood and tile floors with granite counter tops in kitchen. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Modern finishes mixed with a carefully preserved historic charm delivers a unique living experience. Bright and spacious living area includes two bedrooms, 2 baths, and patio with an outside storage unit!
Very centrally located. Close the Fort Belvoir with easy access to the Xpress metro bus to Huntington metro station (Yellow line). 5 mins walk to Safeway and CVS. 20 mins to Old Town Alexandria and National harbor. 10 mins to Kingstown Alexandria shopping and Movie Theater. Close to COSTCO, Walmart, TJ Max, Marshalls, Home Depot, Lowes, Target, bed bath and beyond, Wegmans, banks, saloons, gyms and restaurants. Nearby attractions include: Mount Vernon trail, President George Washingtonâs Mount Vernon house, MGM, Potomac River, tangier outlets, Potomac riverboat company, capital wheel, old town waterfront and harbor.
Rent is $1500 per month (1 yr. lease) with a $1,500 security/rent deposit. Water is included in the rent but tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Preference will be given to applicants with excellent credit scores (700+ minimum), willing to sign the longer lease, with a move-in date between Jan 30 - February 15.
Please contact John for more information on 2022587667 and to set up a showing
.
RESERVED PARKING FOR RESIDENTS WITH VISITOR LOTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA have any available units?
8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA have?
Some of 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA pet-friendly?
No, 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA is not pet friendly.
Does 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA offer parking?
Yes, 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA does offer parking.
Does 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA have a pool?
No, 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA does not have a pool.
Does 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA have accessible units?
No, 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA has units with dishwashers.
