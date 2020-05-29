8626 Beekman place, Alexandria, VA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access media room

Cozy+ Modern Condo in Alexandria. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

Beautifully kept condo with a combination of hardwood and tile floors with granite counter tops in kitchen. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Modern finishes mixed with a carefully preserved historic charm delivers a unique living experience. Bright and spacious living area includes two bedrooms, 2 baths, and patio with an outside storage unit!

Very centrally located. Close the Fort Belvoir with easy access to the Xpress metro bus to Huntington metro station (Yellow line). 5 mins walk to Safeway and CVS. 20 mins to Old Town Alexandria and National harbor. 10 mins to Kingstown Alexandria shopping and Movie Theater. Close to COSTCO, Walmart, TJ Max, Marshalls, Home Depot, Lowes, Target, bed bath and beyond, Wegmans, banks, saloons, gyms and restaurants. Nearby attractions include: Mount Vernon trail, President George Washingtonâs Mount Vernon house, MGM, Potomac River, tangier outlets, Potomac riverboat company, capital wheel, old town waterfront and harbor.

Rent is $1500 per month (1 yr. lease) with a $1,500 security/rent deposit. Water is included in the rent but tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Preference will be given to applicants with excellent credit scores (700+ minimum), willing to sign the longer lease, with a move-in date between Jan 30 - February 15.

Please contact John for more information on 2022587667 and to set up a showing

RESERVED PARKING FOR RESIDENTS WITH VISITOR LOTS