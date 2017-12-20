8567 E 25th Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89f1c2c023 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.*** Amazing, 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3266 sq ft home located one block from Greenway Park and Puddle Jumper Pool in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful hardwood floor flow throughout main level living space, which includes Great Room with gas fireplace, Dining Room, and eat-in Kitchen. Open Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, island/breakfast bar, granite slab counters, gas cook-top, stainless appliances and built-in Office Nook. Upper Level includes high quality carpet, Laundry Room, 3 Bedrooms featuring a Master Suite with Parlor Area and gas fireplace as well as 5 piece tiled Master Bath with soaking tub and walk-in closet. The second Bedroom is also a Master Bedroom with private Bath. Finished Basement is decked out with tile floor and high grade carpet, stone adorned walls, 4th and 5th Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Family/Flex space. Outdoor living in a peaceful, landscaped fenced backyard with paver deck. Oversized 2 car attached Garage with built-in Work Shop. Central Air, Surround Sound, Whole House Humidifier, Central Vac System. Ideal location one block from the Puddle Jumper Pool and Park. Walking distance to the Bladium Sports Gym, Westerly Creek Green Belt and Greenway Park equipped with trails and walking paths. Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 80 acre Central Park/Playground, Bluff Lake Nature Center and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Convenient to Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons(Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70. Available NOW! Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools