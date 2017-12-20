All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

8567 E 25th Place

8567 East 25th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8567 East 25th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89f1c2c023 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.*** Amazing, 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3266 sq ft home located one block from Greenway Park and Puddle Jumper Pool in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful hardwood floor flow throughout main level living space, which includes Great Room with gas fireplace, Dining Room, and eat-in Kitchen. Open Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, island/breakfast bar, granite slab counters, gas cook-top, stainless appliances and built-in Office Nook. Upper Level includes high quality carpet, Laundry Room, 3 Bedrooms featuring a Master Suite with Parlor Area and gas fireplace as well as 5 piece tiled Master Bath with soaking tub and walk-in closet. The second Bedroom is also a Master Bedroom with private Bath. Finished Basement is decked out with tile floor and high grade carpet, stone adorned walls, 4th and 5th Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Family/Flex space. Outdoor living in a peaceful, landscaped fenced backyard with paver deck. Oversized 2 car attached Garage with built-in Work Shop. Central Air, Surround Sound, Whole House Humidifier, Central Vac System. Ideal location one block from the Puddle Jumper Pool and Park. Walking distance to the Bladium Sports Gym, Westerly Creek Green Belt and Greenway Park equipped with trails and walking paths. Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 80 acre Central Park/Playground, Bluff Lake Nature Center and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Convenient to Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons(Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70. Available NOW! Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8567 E 25th Place have any available units?
8567 E 25th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8567 E 25th Place have?
Some of 8567 E 25th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8567 E 25th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8567 E 25th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8567 E 25th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8567 E 25th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8567 E 25th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8567 E 25th Place offers parking.
Does 8567 E 25th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8567 E 25th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8567 E 25th Place have a pool?
Yes, 8567 E 25th Place has a pool.
Does 8567 E 25th Place have accessible units?
No, 8567 E 25th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8567 E 25th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8567 E 25th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

