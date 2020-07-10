All apartments in Denver
8500 East Jefferson Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:10 PM

8500 East Jefferson Avenue

8500 East Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8500 East Jefferson Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
media room
2 Bedrooms, full 2 baths, modern, clean, bright and beautiful. Large master bedroom with full bath, large walk-in closet and second bedroom,
over one thousand square feet.
Full amenity kitchen: newly purchased refrigerator and washer/dryer, also has an electric stove and dishwasher.
Beautiful & sunny living room with an elegant gas fireplace, balcony with large storage room. This unit is conveniently located across from the heated pool and mailboxes.
Short walking distance to Whole Foods, Target, 24 hour fitness, theaters, restaurants and parks.
One reserved parking space,
Excellent condition feels like new; non-smoking property located in a convenient location in S.E. Denver with easy access to 1-25 and 1-225.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 East Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
8500 East Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8500 East Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 8500 East Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 East Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8500 East Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 East Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8500 East Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8500 East Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8500 East Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 8500 East Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8500 East Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 East Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8500 East Jefferson Avenue has a pool.
Does 8500 East Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8500 East Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 East Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 East Jefferson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
