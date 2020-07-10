8500 East Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool media room

2 Bedrooms, full 2 baths, modern, clean, bright and beautiful. Large master bedroom with full bath, large walk-in closet and second bedroom,

over one thousand square feet.

Full amenity kitchen: newly purchased refrigerator and washer/dryer, also has an electric stove and dishwasher.

Beautiful & sunny living room with an elegant gas fireplace, balcony with large storage room. This unit is conveniently located across from the heated pool and mailboxes.

Short walking distance to Whole Foods, Target, 24 hour fitness, theaters, restaurants and parks.

One reserved parking space,

Excellent condition feels like new; non-smoking property located in a convenient location in S.E. Denver with easy access to 1-25 and 1-225.