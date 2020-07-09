All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 85 S Uinta Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
85 S Uinta Way
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

85 S Uinta Way

85 Uinta Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Lowry Field
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

85 Uinta Way, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Light and Bright 3-story 1 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 209232

Spacious 1 Bedroom 3-Story Townhouse in the heart of Lowry. First level offers a foyer and access to the oversized 1-car garage. The main living area on the second level offers natural light, charming balcony and seamlessly connected living, dining and kitchen spaces; a gas fireplace, powder room, and laundry room complete the space. The third level boasts the large owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, and double vanities in the bathroom. Steps away from Lowry Beer Garden, restaurants, parks, trails
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209232
Property Id 209232

(RLNE5487472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 S Uinta Way have any available units?
85 S Uinta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 S Uinta Way have?
Some of 85 S Uinta Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 S Uinta Way currently offering any rent specials?
85 S Uinta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 S Uinta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 S Uinta Way is pet friendly.
Does 85 S Uinta Way offer parking?
Yes, 85 S Uinta Way offers parking.
Does 85 S Uinta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 S Uinta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 S Uinta Way have a pool?
No, 85 S Uinta Way does not have a pool.
Does 85 S Uinta Way have accessible units?
No, 85 S Uinta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 85 S Uinta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 S Uinta Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University