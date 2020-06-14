8446 E. Lehigh Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

DTC, Full remodel, New kitchen, baths, fixtures/doors/trim/appliances/counters and more! Full Finished Basement! - 12 Month Lease (through 4/30/2021)

Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer.

Owner pays trash and recycling.

Max 2 pets allowed with $300 refundable deposit each and $35/mo pet rent total.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Evaporative Cooler.

Available for showings 4/2 and move in 4/8. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Two story brick ranch home built in 1964 with 2632 square feet. Fully remodeled house with full finished basement, 2 car attached garage and fenced yard. Entire home has been remodeled including all cabinets, counters, appliances, flooring, trim, baths, fixtures, doors and paint. Open layout with bar seating between kitchen and dining room. 2 fireplaces. 3 bedrooms upstairs with his/her master closets and a private master bath. 2 additional basement bedrooms. Hardwood floors. Granite counters. Stainless appliances. Sprinkler System. Great location with easy access to DTC, I25/225 and Cherry Creek Reservoir.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.



(RLNE4577889)