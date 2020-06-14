All apartments in Denver
8446 E. Lehigh Ave.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

8446 E. Lehigh Ave.

8446 East Lehigh Avenue · (303) 683-1774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8446 East Lehigh Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DTC, Full remodel, New kitchen, baths, fixtures/doors/trim/appliances/counters and more! Full Finished Basement! - 12 Month Lease (through 4/30/2021)
Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer.
Owner pays trash and recycling.
Max 2 pets allowed with $300 refundable deposit each and $35/mo pet rent total.
No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Evaporative Cooler.
Available for showings 4/2 and move in 4/8. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Two story brick ranch home built in 1964 with 2632 square feet. Fully remodeled house with full finished basement, 2 car attached garage and fenced yard. Entire home has been remodeled including all cabinets, counters, appliances, flooring, trim, baths, fixtures, doors and paint. Open layout with bar seating between kitchen and dining room. 2 fireplaces. 3 bedrooms upstairs with his/her master closets and a private master bath. 2 additional basement bedrooms. Hardwood floors. Granite counters. Stainless appliances. Sprinkler System. Great location with easy access to DTC, I25/225 and Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.

(RLNE4577889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. have any available units?
8446 E. Lehigh Ave. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. have?
Some of 8446 E. Lehigh Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8446 E. Lehigh Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. does offer parking.
Does 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. have a pool?
No, 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8446 E. Lehigh Ave. has units with dishwashers.
