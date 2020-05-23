838 Kalamath St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Start enjoying Santa Fe Art District along with everything Denver has to offer! This home features a great entertainment space with a rooftop deck!! Take in those gorgeous mountain views from your rooftop! Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a tandem two car garage, washer and dryer included. This home is conveniently located in the historic Baker neighborhood walking distance to art galleries, public transit, grocery, restaurants, pubs and everything fun in Denver! Perfect turn key home for a corporate stay or someone that prefers to not waste time with the inconveniences of moving! 12 month lease term, available now