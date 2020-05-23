All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
838 Kalamath St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

838 Kalamath St

838 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

838 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Start enjoying Santa Fe Art District along with everything Denver has to offer! This home features a great entertainment space with a rooftop deck!! Take in those gorgeous mountain views from your rooftop! Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a tandem two car garage, washer and dryer included. This home is conveniently located in the historic Baker neighborhood walking distance to art galleries, public transit, grocery, restaurants, pubs and everything fun in Denver! Perfect turn key home for a corporate stay or someone that prefers to not waste time with the inconveniences of moving! 12 month lease term, available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Kalamath St have any available units?
838 Kalamath St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 838 Kalamath St currently offering any rent specials?
838 Kalamath St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Kalamath St pet-friendly?
No, 838 Kalamath St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 838 Kalamath St offer parking?
Yes, 838 Kalamath St offers parking.
Does 838 Kalamath St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 Kalamath St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Kalamath St have a pool?
No, 838 Kalamath St does not have a pool.
Does 838 Kalamath St have accessible units?
No, 838 Kalamath St does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Kalamath St have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Kalamath St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Kalamath St have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 Kalamath St does not have units with air conditioning.

