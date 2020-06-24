835 South Washington Street

Amenities

**PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS.**



Available for a flexible lease.



Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Located on a tree-lined street, just a few blocks from Wash Park, this half-duplex home offers lots of charm and is close to lots of activities.



Great location with easy access to I-25, Wash Park, shopping / dining on Old South Pearl, Denver University, South Broadway shops and the Louisiana light rail station. Just a few blocks from Wash Perk Coffee & Vert Kitchen.



Off Street parking and shared garage parking is available in the rear.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater & Trash-will be included in rent for an additional $75.00/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



