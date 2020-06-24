All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 835 South Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
835 South Washington Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

835 South Washington Street

835 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

835 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS.**

Available for a flexible lease.

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Located on a tree-lined street, just a few blocks from Wash Park, this half-duplex home offers lots of charm and is close to lots of activities.

Great location with easy access to I-25, Wash Park, shopping / dining on Old South Pearl, Denver University, South Broadway shops and the Louisiana light rail station. Just a few blocks from Wash Perk Coffee & Vert Kitchen.

Off Street parking and shared garage parking is available in the rear.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater & Trash-will be included in rent for an additional $75.00/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 9/18/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 South Washington Street have any available units?
835 South Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 835 South Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
835 South Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 South Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 South Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 835 South Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 835 South Washington Street offers parking.
Does 835 South Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 South Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 South Washington Street have a pool?
No, 835 South Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 835 South Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 835 South Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 835 South Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 South Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 South Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 South Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University