8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

BEAUTIFUL ~ REMODELED 2-Bed, 2-Bath, 2nd Story Condo ~ South LOWRY

.

GREAT LOCATION just SOUTH of LOWRY ~ This LOVELY 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Condo is on the 2nd Floor facing West ~ it is Open and Bright with a Cozy Fireplace ~ It's been REMODELED with NEW Carpet and Paint throughout ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ the Master Suite has a full Wall of Closets and a Private Bath ~ Nice Balcony ~ also Central Air and Washer/Dryer ~ Sorry no pets.



WOODSIDE VILLAGE Condos is on the HIGHLINE CANAL Trail ~ and includes a Great CLUBHOUSE, an Outdoor POOL, Walking Trails throughout and two PONDS ~ only a few minutes to Great Shopping on Havana St ~ Easy Access to Lowry, Stapleton, 225, Anschutz Medical Campus and much more.



Location: 8335 E. Fairmount Dr ~ just south of Alameda, just east of Quebec

Available: Feb 1

Rent: $1375 / Security Deposit: $1375

Term: 14 to 16 month lease - so it expires in the Spring

(no pets, no smoking, no pot)



For a Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378