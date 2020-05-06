All apartments in Denver
8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205
8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205

8335 Fairmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8335 Fairmount Drive, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL ~ REMODELED 2-Bed, 2-Bath, 2nd Story Condo ~ South LOWRY
.
GREAT LOCATION just SOUTH of LOWRY ~ This LOVELY 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Condo is on the 2nd Floor facing West ~ it is Open and Bright with a Cozy Fireplace ~ It's been REMODELED with NEW Carpet and Paint throughout ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ the Master Suite has a full Wall of Closets and a Private Bath ~ Nice Balcony ~ also Central Air and Washer/Dryer ~ Sorry no pets.

WOODSIDE VILLAGE Condos is on the HIGHLINE CANAL Trail ~ and includes a Great CLUBHOUSE, an Outdoor POOL, Walking Trails throughout and two PONDS ~ only a few minutes to Great Shopping on Havana St ~ Easy Access to Lowry, Stapleton, 225, Anschutz Medical Campus and much more.

Location: 8335 E. Fairmount Dr ~ just south of Alameda, just east of Quebec
Available: Feb 1
Rent: $1375 / Security Deposit: $1375
Term: 14 to 16 month lease - so it expires in the Spring
(no pets, no smoking, no pot)

For a Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 have any available units?
8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 have?
Some of 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 pet-friendly?
No, 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 offer parking?
Yes, 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 offers parking.
Does 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 have a pool?
Yes, 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 has a pool.
Does 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 have accessible units?
No, 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8335 Fairmount Dr Unit 8-205 has units with dishwashers.

