Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:44 PM

8300 Fairmount Dr.

8300 Fairmount Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous townhome is located in Pelican Point, the exclusive townhome community at Tava Waters. Tava Waters, Denver’s best luxury apartments and townhomes, provides a year-around oasis from workday life, with features that you would find at a vacation resort right out your front door! There are several opportunities for play, exercise, and relaxation near all apartment homes and townhomes, including a 60-acre lake and marina encircled by a paved, lighted jogging and walking path all overlooking the Rocky Mountains and Denver skyline. 26,000 sq. ft. recreation center for meeting with neighbors, relaxing, and exercising. An athletic club with state-of-the-art exercise machines and free weights. The café, located on-site offers light food and drinks. Gated Community to maintain neighborhood privacy. More information about Tava Waters and pictures at www.tavawaters.com

This home is walking distance from the popular Lowry neighborhood, the Highline canal and minutes from Cherry Creek, I-225, the Denver Tech Center (DTC), and downtown Denver. This house is close to it all. You will enjoy a well-appointed home with granite counters, hardwood floors, newer carpet, brand new paint throughout, custom window coverings, two-story vaulted ceilings and an office on the main floor. Plus an additional "hobby room" of the back patio. Plenty of parking with a two car attached garage. This is one of the few properties in Pelican Point that is located right on the small park inside the gates, it's like having your very own park in the front yard.

No cats, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Fairmount Dr. have any available units?
8300 Fairmount Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Fairmount Dr. have?
Some of 8300 Fairmount Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Fairmount Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Fairmount Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Fairmount Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Fairmount Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Fairmount Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Fairmount Dr. offers parking.
Does 8300 Fairmount Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8300 Fairmount Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Fairmount Dr. have a pool?
No, 8300 Fairmount Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Fairmount Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8300 Fairmount Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Fairmount Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Fairmount Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

