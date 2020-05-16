830 E 11th Ave

Amenities

This affordable cozy, newly updated studio apartment is located on the garden level in a condominium, that prioritizes safety, respect and a sense of community. The unit offers plenty of closet/storage space, granite counter-tops and beautifully maintained hard wood floors. The coin operated washer & dryer are on the same level as the unit. It also comes with 2 designated tandem parking spots which is a rare commodity for this neighborhood. The Capital Hill neighborhood is a wonderful area to explore and live. You can walk to Cheeseman part and grocery stores as well as enjoy nearby delicious restaurants and lively bars. Tenant only pays for xcel and optional internet/cable, HOA included