Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:44 AM

830 E 11th Ave

830 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This affordable cozy, newly updated studio apartment is located on the garden level in a condominium, that prioritizes safety, respect and a sense of community. The unit offers plenty of closet/storage space, granite counter-tops and beautifully maintained hard wood floors. The coin operated washer & dryer are on the same level as the unit. It also comes with 2 designated tandem parking spots which is a rare commodity for this neighborhood. The Capital Hill neighborhood is a wonderful area to explore and live. You can walk to Cheeseman part and grocery stores as well as enjoy nearby delicious restaurants and lively bars. Tenant only pays for xcel and optional internet/cable, HOA included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 E 11th Ave have any available units?
830 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 E 11th Ave have?
Some of 830 E 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
830 E 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 E 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 830 E 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 830 E 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 830 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 E 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 830 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 830 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 830 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 830 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 E 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
