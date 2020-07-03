825 S Newton St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8d81c204f ---- Nicely remodeled Denver Home featuring a master bedroom with a master bathroom, new cabinets, quartz, stainless steel appliances, new interior and exterior paint, refinished hardwood floors, nice backyard with with a sprinkler system and large 2 car detached garage! An exceptionally functional floor plan. Blocks to restaurants, schools and close to Downtown. The city of Denver has focused on Westwood as a hot up and coming neighborhood with investing in a 37.5 million dollar rec center along with other amenities. Pet friendly, Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, lawn care. Rent includes Trash and Sewer. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 2 Car Detached Garage Renovated Kitchen