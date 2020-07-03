All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

825 S Newton St

825 South Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 South Newton Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8d81c204f ---- Nicely remodeled Denver Home featuring a master bedroom with a master bathroom, new cabinets, quartz, stainless steel appliances, new interior and exterior paint, refinished hardwood floors, nice backyard with with a sprinkler system and large 2 car detached garage! An exceptionally functional floor plan. Blocks to restaurants, schools and close to Downtown. The city of Denver has focused on Westwood as a hot up and coming neighborhood with investing in a 37.5 million dollar rec center along with other amenities. Pet friendly, Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, lawn care. Rent includes Trash and Sewer. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 2 Car Detached Garage Renovated Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S Newton St have any available units?
825 S Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 S Newton St have?
Some of 825 S Newton St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
825 S Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 S Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 825 S Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 825 S Newton St offers parking.
Does 825 S Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 S Newton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S Newton St have a pool?
No, 825 S Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 825 S Newton St have accessible units?
No, 825 S Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S Newton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 S Newton St does not have units with dishwashers.

