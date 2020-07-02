8221 E 29th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/622f42c07e ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home with 1792 sq ft of living space located in the East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful hardwood floors flow through main level which also includes eat-in Kitchen, Great Room with gas fireplace, Family Room, and Powder Room. Kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar and built in microwave. Master Bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet and tiled 5 piece Bathroom. Upstairs Laundry Room includes full size washer and dryer. Plenty of storage in unfinished Basement; Fenced in Backyard; Central air. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car side by side Garage. Ideal location blocks from 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields! Close proximity to the East 29th Ave Town Center, Founders Green, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, Open space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!) /Greenbelt, and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST /Isabella Bird/Willow/Inspire/Denver Discovery. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available September 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Town Center