8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107

8165 E Lowry Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8165 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 Available 06/07/19 Spacious One Bedroom in Lowry! Available June! - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is in the heart of Lowry and right next to 24 Hour Fitness and Lowry Beer Garden!! You will not want to miss living here! This property has secured entry and under ground reserved parking.

The kitchen has great all black appliances, granite counter tops, and wood floors! The open floor concept is great for guests and has large windows which allows for lots of natural light! The private balcony is off the living space which looks out to open fields and is very quiet and has a gas hook up for a grill! Washer and Dryer are in the unit along with plenty of closet space!

Water, sewer, trash are included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

VIDEO TOUR OF CONDO: https://youtu.be/jz4kVg_dLy8

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/1cea0b0a-414d-4ccf-bcb9-16f10d55e29f

(RLNE4862234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 have any available units?
8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 have?
Some of 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 currently offering any rent specials?
8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 pet-friendly?
No, 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 offer parking?
Yes, 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 offers parking.
Does 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 have a pool?
No, 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 does not have a pool.
Does 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 have accessible units?
No, 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
