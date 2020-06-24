Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr gym parking bbq/grill

8165 E. Lowry Boulevard #107 Available 06/07/19 Spacious One Bedroom in Lowry! Available June! - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is in the heart of Lowry and right next to 24 Hour Fitness and Lowry Beer Garden!! You will not want to miss living here! This property has secured entry and under ground reserved parking.



The kitchen has great all black appliances, granite counter tops, and wood floors! The open floor concept is great for guests and has large windows which allows for lots of natural light! The private balcony is off the living space which looks out to open fields and is very quiet and has a gas hook up for a grill! Washer and Dryer are in the unit along with plenty of closet space!



Water, sewer, trash are included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.



VIDEO TOUR OF CONDO: https://youtu.be/jz4kVg_dLy8



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/1cea0b0a-414d-4ccf-bcb9-16f10d55e29f



(RLNE4862234)