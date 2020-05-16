All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive

8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive Available 09/15/19 Executive Stapleton Home!! - This executive home is beautiful. This nearly brand new home features 4 bedrooms, three of the four have in suite bathrooms.The fourth bedroom is on the main level with a half bath next door and would be a perfect home office.

This home features a beautiful kitchen with high touch finishes, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Stainless steel appliance upgrades throughout. This home offers a wine nook and a huge pantry. There is a patio in the back yard as well. There is little landscaping maintenance. The yard is comfortable and beautiful. On the side of the house is a doggy door and a little dog run, pet friendly.

Amazing vaulted ceilings give the grandeur even more dramatic proportion! There are two patios and a beautiful front porch that wraps around to the side patio.Upstairs features a large loft along with three large bedrooms with huge closets. The master bedroom is nice but the master bathroom is huge. The shower has double shower heads and it has a sunken bathtub. This master suite is amazing. The laundry room is upstairs for your convenience.

The garage is oversized and very large with a third tandem spot, unfinished basement with shelves for storage. The mud room is good sized and comes with built in storage.

This home is close to DIA, Highways, Shopping, and minutes to downtown or anywhere, not to mention parks and trails!
Lawn care included!!

Call today for your private showing!!
This home will not last
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4343492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive have any available units?
8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive have?
Some of 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University