Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

8155 East Prairie Meadow Drive Available 09/15/19 Executive Stapleton Home!! - This executive home is beautiful. This nearly brand new home features 4 bedrooms, three of the four have in suite bathrooms.The fourth bedroom is on the main level with a half bath next door and would be a perfect home office.



This home features a beautiful kitchen with high touch finishes, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Stainless steel appliance upgrades throughout. This home offers a wine nook and a huge pantry. There is a patio in the back yard as well. There is little landscaping maintenance. The yard is comfortable and beautiful. On the side of the house is a doggy door and a little dog run, pet friendly.



Amazing vaulted ceilings give the grandeur even more dramatic proportion! There are two patios and a beautiful front porch that wraps around to the side patio.Upstairs features a large loft along with three large bedrooms with huge closets. The master bedroom is nice but the master bathroom is huge. The shower has double shower heads and it has a sunken bathtub. This master suite is amazing. The laundry room is upstairs for your convenience.



The garage is oversized and very large with a third tandem spot, unfinished basement with shelves for storage. The mud room is good sized and comes with built in storage.



This home is close to DIA, Highways, Shopping, and minutes to downtown or anywhere, not to mention parks and trails!

Lawn care included!!



This home will not last

No Cats Allowed



