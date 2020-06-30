812 S Holly St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Impeccably Well Maintained Ranch House in Virginia Vale - Available for a flexible lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



Located in close proximity to the Cherry Creek area. Just 3 miles to Wash park, and 1/2 mi to Highline Canal.



The main floor features an open concept kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a master suite with a 3/4 bath, and two large bedrooms.



The basement of this ranch features a large entertainment room, a sizeable laundry room, a spacious bedroom, additional bonus room. and plenty of storage areas.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE5229521)