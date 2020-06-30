All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 812 S Holly St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
812 S Holly St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

812 S Holly St

812 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

812 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impeccably Well Maintained Ranch House in Virginia Vale - Available for a flexible lease!
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Located in close proximity to the Cherry Creek area. Just 3 miles to Wash park, and 1/2 mi to Highline Canal.

The main floor features an open concept kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a master suite with a 3/4 bath, and two large bedrooms.

The basement of this ranch features a large entertainment room, a sizeable laundry room, a spacious bedroom, additional bonus room. and plenty of storage areas.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5229521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 S Holly St have any available units?
812 S Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 S Holly St have?
Some of 812 S Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 S Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
812 S Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 S Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 S Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 812 S Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 812 S Holly St offers parking.
Does 812 S Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 S Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 S Holly St have a pool?
No, 812 S Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 812 S Holly St have accessible units?
No, 812 S Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 S Holly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 S Holly St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University