8089 E 28th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/884753907f ---- 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1660 sq ft of living space located in East 29th Avenue neighborhood of Stapleton. Walk to Aviator Pool and Central Park! Hardwood floor throughout Main Level; Southeast exposure with Mountain Views! Unique Open Floor Plan with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Large upgraded Kitchen with stainless appliances, tile counters, and spacious pantry. Upstairs Loft with Private Balcony can be used as a Study, Play Room or Den. Oversized Master Suite with tiled bath & huge walk-in closet. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer; Central Air; 2 Car Attached Garage. Walking distance to the East 29thTown Center, Central Park and Aviator Pool. Great location close to East Bridge Town Center, the other six Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/DST/DSSA schools. Convenient to Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons Anschutz Medical Campus with Easy Access to I-70. Available September 3rd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools