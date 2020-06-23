All apartments in Denver
800 Pearl Street Unit 308
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

800 Pearl Street Unit 308

800 N Pearl St
Location

800 N Pearl St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
sauna
tennis court
800 Pearl Street Unit 308 Available 02/08/20 Spacious 2BD, 2BA Capitol Hill Condo with Garage Parking and Numerous Amenities - Located in the heart of Cap Hill, this condo is walking distance to many shops, restaurants, breweries, parks, and much more. Lots of bonus amenities are included in the building, providing convenient access to relaxation and recreation. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets per HOA regulation.
*There is a monthly $105 fee, which includes internet, water, sewer, trash, and parking
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4454550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 have any available units?
800 Pearl Street Unit 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 have?
Some of 800 Pearl Street Unit 308's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Pearl Street Unit 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 pet-friendly?
No, 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 does offer parking.
Does 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 have a pool?
Yes, 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 has a pool.
Does 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Pearl Street Unit 308 has units with dishwashers.
