in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table racquetball court garage hot tub internet access online portal sauna tennis court

800 Pearl Street Unit 308 Available 02/08/20 Spacious 2BD, 2BA Capitol Hill Condo with Garage Parking and Numerous Amenities - Located in the heart of Cap Hill, this condo is walking distance to many shops, restaurants, breweries, parks, and much more. Lots of bonus amenities are included in the building, providing convenient access to relaxation and recreation. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Sorry, no pets per HOA regulation.

*There is a monthly $105 fee, which includes internet, water, sewer, trash, and parking

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



