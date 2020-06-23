All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:36 PM

790 North Clarkson street

790 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

790 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,057 square feet of living space!

Don't miss out on this gorgeous corner unit condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. This location can't be beat! Just blocks to Cheesman Park and Denver Botanic Gardens. It's also a short drive to Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Easy access to I-70 and I-25 for commuting.

This spacious unit is on the top floor and a corner so you have large windows allowing for plenty of natural light. There is a main floor bedroom and full bath as well as a loft style second bedroom with attached full bath. The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. It has beautiful wood floors throughout. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, Samsung TV on the swiveling wall mount, upstairs bathtub comes with full functioning jets making the bathtub feel like a hot tub, dimming track lighting in upstairs bedroom, touch screen heat/AC control pad, a stereo system surrounding the entire unit, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a brand new eco-friendly washer and dryer in unit, and extra storage. Parking for this property is 2 assigned spots in the building's heated parking garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the large balcony.

One dog up to 60 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 North Clarkson street have any available units?
790 North Clarkson street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 North Clarkson street have?
Some of 790 North Clarkson street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 North Clarkson street currently offering any rent specials?
790 North Clarkson street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 North Clarkson street pet-friendly?
Yes, 790 North Clarkson street is pet friendly.
Does 790 North Clarkson street offer parking?
Yes, 790 North Clarkson street does offer parking.
Does 790 North Clarkson street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 790 North Clarkson street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 North Clarkson street have a pool?
No, 790 North Clarkson street does not have a pool.
Does 790 North Clarkson street have accessible units?
No, 790 North Clarkson street does not have accessible units.
Does 790 North Clarkson street have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 North Clarkson street does not have units with dishwashers.
