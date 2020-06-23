790 North Clarkson street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,057 square feet of living space!



Don't miss out on this gorgeous corner unit condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. This location can't be beat! Just blocks to Cheesman Park and Denver Botanic Gardens. It's also a short drive to Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Easy access to I-70 and I-25 for commuting.



This spacious unit is on the top floor and a corner so you have large windows allowing for plenty of natural light. There is a main floor bedroom and full bath as well as a loft style second bedroom with attached full bath. The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. It has beautiful wood floors throughout. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, Samsung TV on the swiveling wall mount, upstairs bathtub comes with full functioning jets making the bathtub feel like a hot tub, dimming track lighting in upstairs bedroom, touch screen heat/AC control pad, a stereo system surrounding the entire unit, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a brand new eco-friendly washer and dryer in unit, and extra storage. Parking for this property is 2 assigned spots in the building's heated parking garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the large balcony.



One dog up to 60 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.