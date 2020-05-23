All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

780 Clermont

780 Clermont St · No Longer Available
Location

780 Clermont St, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c66da550d0 ---- Clermont Apartments are located at 780 Clermont Street and feature large 2-bedroom floor plans, with on-site laundry and reserved parking. Many apartments have hardwood floors, and each kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, disposal and tile countertops. A large back yard allows for grilling and relaxing, and Clermont is conveniently located near Rose Hospital, Trader Joe's, and Congress Park. Hale is a nice residential neighborhood located just east of Colorado Blvd. Favorite nearby restaurants include Snooze, Anthony's Pizza and Falafel King, as well as Denver's very-first Trader Joe's. Cherry Creek shopping district is a short drive away, as are City Park and the Rose Medical Complex. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Controlled Access Disposal Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds Clermont Apartments are located at 780 Clermont Street and feature large 2-bedroom floor plans, with on-site laundry and reserved parking. Clermont Apartments are just a short walk from the new Trader Joe&rsquo;s, Snooze Eatery, and the Rose and VA Hospitals, in the residential Hale neighborhood. Schools, public transportation and Congress and City Parks are nearby. specs & space 2-bedrooms Large floor plans Updated kitchens & baths Refrigerator & stove Dishwasher & disposal Window coverings Lots of closet space Controlled access Laundry facilities on site Reserved parking 24-hr emergency maintenance Near Rose & VA Hospitals Near schools & bus lines 2 cats allowed, no dogs Equal Opportunity Housing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Clermont have any available units?
780 Clermont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Clermont have?
Some of 780 Clermont's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Clermont currently offering any rent specials?
780 Clermont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Clermont pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Clermont is pet friendly.
Does 780 Clermont offer parking?
Yes, 780 Clermont offers parking.
Does 780 Clermont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Clermont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Clermont have a pool?
No, 780 Clermont does not have a pool.
Does 780 Clermont have accessible units?
No, 780 Clermont does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Clermont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Clermont has units with dishwashers.

