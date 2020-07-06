779 Ash St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Two Bedroom: Easy Walk to Cherry Creek / Hale - Property Id: 264384



Welcome to the best of all worlds at the crossroads of Congress Park, Cherry Creek, and Hilltop in Denver's best urban retreat. With Trader Joes, Snooze, and Starbucks just a short walk from your door, plus hip restaurants & bars, plenty of shopping, and a wide variety of entertainment venues in reach, the opportunities are endless.



Reside just across the street from Rose Medical Center and the highly-anticipated 26-acre retail, restaurants, and community park development at 9th Ave and Colorado Blvd.



Interior:

Updated Finishes | Hardwood Floors | Large Windows | Ceiling Fans



Community Features:

Onsite Laundry | Off-Street Parking | Newly Renovated Common Areas | Onsite Laundry | Off-Street Parking



Central Location:

2 blocks to Trader Joes, Starbucks, Snooze, and more dining | Short drive to Cherry Creek Mall, Denver Botanic Gardens, Cheesman Park | Quick trip to downtown Denver

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264384

Property Id 264384



(RLNE5712031)