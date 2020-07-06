779 Ash St

Amenities
Two Bedroom: Easy Walk to Cherry Creek / Hale - Property Id: 264384
Welcome to the best of all worlds at the crossroads of Congress Park, Cherry Creek, and Hilltop in Denver's best urban retreat. With Trader Joes, Snooze, and Starbucks just a short walk from your door, plus hip restaurants & bars, plenty of shopping, and a wide variety of entertainment venues in reach, the opportunities are endless.
Reside just across the street from Rose Medical Center and the highly-anticipated 26-acre retail, restaurants, and community park development at 9th Ave and Colorado Blvd.
Interior:
Updated Finishes | Hardwood Floors | Large Windows | Ceiling Fans
Community Features:
Onsite Laundry | Off-Street Parking | Newly Renovated Common Areas
Central Location:
2 blocks to Trader Joes, Starbucks, Snooze, and more dining | Short drive to Cherry Creek Mall, Denver Botanic Gardens, Cheesman Park | Quick trip to downtown Denver
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264384
