768 South Krameria Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

768 South Krameria Street

768 South Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

768 South Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in ready Now!!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/940039?source=marketing

Garden-level 2 bed 1 bath apartment in an updated fourplex. This unit features modern flooring (stays cool in Summer!), updated paint, and remodeled kitchen. Brand new flooring throughout! One unassigned off-street parking space included and plenty of on-street parking. Shared on-site, coin-operated laundry facilities. Pets Allowed

Water/sewer, gas, heat and hot water already included with rent ($75). Residents are responsible for setting up electric in their own name(s).

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 South Krameria Street have any available units?
768 South Krameria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 South Krameria Street have?
Some of 768 South Krameria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 South Krameria Street currently offering any rent specials?
768 South Krameria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 South Krameria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 South Krameria Street is pet friendly.
Does 768 South Krameria Street offer parking?
Yes, 768 South Krameria Street offers parking.
Does 768 South Krameria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 South Krameria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 South Krameria Street have a pool?
No, 768 South Krameria Street does not have a pool.
Does 768 South Krameria Street have accessible units?
No, 768 South Krameria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 768 South Krameria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 South Krameria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
