768 South Krameria Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in ready Now!!



Garden-level 2 bed 1 bath apartment in an updated fourplex. This unit features modern flooring (stays cool in Summer!), updated paint, and remodeled kitchen. Brand new flooring throughout! One unassigned off-street parking space included and plenty of on-street parking. Shared on-site, coin-operated laundry facilities. Pets Allowed



Water/sewer, gas, heat and hot water already included with rent ($75). Residents are responsible for setting up electric in their own name(s).



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.