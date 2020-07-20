766 South Krameria Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 2nd and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Main-level 2 bed 1 bath apartment featuring all hardwood flooring, fully remolded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, updated tile in the bathroom and a ton of natural light throughout! Residents will enjoy a private front entrance and nice patio!



One unassigned parking space included and plenty of on-street parking. Shared coin-operated laundry on site.



Pets Allowed. Water, sewer, gas and grounds fee included with rent.



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.