766 South Krameria Street

Location

766 South Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 2nd and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Main-level 2 bed 1 bath apartment featuring all hardwood flooring, fully remolded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, updated tile in the bathroom and a ton of natural light throughout! Residents will enjoy a private front entrance and nice patio!

One unassigned parking space included and plenty of on-street parking. Shared coin-operated laundry on site.

Pets Allowed. Water, sewer, gas and grounds fee included with rent.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

