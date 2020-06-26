760 Glencoe Street

Amenities

Sweet brick bungalow located on a story-book street in Montclair. Darling 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a large 2 car garage. Spacious room sizes and a wonderful, open floor plan. Absolutely charming home in a fabulous neighborhood. Fenced back yard with covered patios, a deck and sprinkler system. Finished basement. Wood floors, ceiling fans, large closets, newer windows, refrigerator and gas range. 1150 square feet with an additional 400 finished in the basement. Large kitchen with eating space. Large dining room. Fireplace in the living room.Newer stainless appliances. Fantastic upscale Denver neighborhood. Close to parks, Rose Medical Center, schools and shopping. Superior neighborhood which allows quick access to downtown or Cherry Creek. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103.