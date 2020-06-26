All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
760 Glencoe Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

760 Glencoe Street

760 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Hale
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

760 Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Sweet brick bungalow located on a story-book street in Montclair. Darling 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a large 2 car garage. Spacious room sizes and a wonderful, open floor plan. Absolutely charming home in a fabulous neighborhood. Fenced back yard with covered patios, a deck and sprinkler system. Finished basement. Wood floors, ceiling fans, large closets, newer windows, refrigerator and gas range. 1150 square feet with an additional 400 finished in the basement. Large kitchen with eating space. Large dining room. Fireplace in the living room.Newer stainless appliances. Fantastic upscale Denver neighborhood. Close to parks, Rose Medical Center, schools and shopping. Superior neighborhood which allows quick access to downtown or Cherry Creek. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Glencoe Street have any available units?
760 Glencoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 Glencoe Street have?
Some of 760 Glencoe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Glencoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
760 Glencoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Glencoe Street pet-friendly?
No, 760 Glencoe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 760 Glencoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 760 Glencoe Street offers parking.
Does 760 Glencoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Glencoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Glencoe Street have a pool?
No, 760 Glencoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 760 Glencoe Street have accessible units?
No, 760 Glencoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Glencoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Glencoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
