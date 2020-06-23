All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
757 Knox Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

757 Knox Ct

757 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

757 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
carpet
refrigerator
Available 02/01/19 2 Bedroom home near downtown Denver - Property Id: 97207

******Denver Home for rent******
2 Bedroom 1 bath home for rent near 6th avenue & I-25. 1 Year lease, No smoking and no pets. Does have an extra space to be used as a possible 3rd bedroom. Owner will be available at property on Friday 1/25/19 from 4-6 pm, 1/26/19 from 10-12pm and Sunday from 2-4pm. If you have any additional questions please call Carmen at 303-419-6418 or Irene at 720-209-5836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97207
Property Id 97207

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4666270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Knox Ct have any available units?
757 Knox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Knox Ct have?
Some of 757 Knox Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Knox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
757 Knox Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Knox Ct pet-friendly?
No, 757 Knox Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 757 Knox Ct offer parking?
No, 757 Knox Ct does not offer parking.
Does 757 Knox Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 Knox Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Knox Ct have a pool?
No, 757 Knox Ct does not have a pool.
Does 757 Knox Ct have accessible units?
No, 757 Knox Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Knox Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Knox Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
