Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Location, location, location! Incredible remodel in Southeast Denver - Easy access to major highways, walking distance to nearby schools, light rail, and all that the Cherry Creek area of Denver has to offer. This property is located in the Virgina Village neighborhood of Denver. Just a few minute drive to Cherry Creek and about 10 minutes to the Denver Tech Center.



This completely remodeled property is perfect for you. 753 S Ivy St has been fully updated and is ready to make it your home. Light, modern hues and ample natural light create an incredibly inviting presence as you walk in the front door. Fresh paint and gleaming flooring adorn every surface. The kitchen has been redone with new cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The open plan living area boasts lots of natural light from the bay and garden windows that look out onto the backyard. The main level includes a master bedroom and attached bath, as well as two additional bedrooms and shared bathroom. An additional bedroom, office, and bathroom are found downstairs, along with a generous great room. All bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, and designer tiles.



Come check it out today!



(RLNE5359597)