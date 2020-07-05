All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7525 East 1st Plaza

7525 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7525 East 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Located in the highly sought after Lowry's community. This home has a remodeled kitchen with professional appliances and wonderful unique cabinetry. The second bedroom is accessed through an incredible modern folding wall system which can be opened to share the neighboring flex space. The Great Room has towering ceilings and receives incredible amounts of sunlight. The deck has just been replaced with all new materials. Immediately adjacent to all of the amenities of the Lowry Town Center, i.e. Safeway, Starbucks, etc. and is only a short walk to the Lowry Hangar Restaurant District and the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Living in Lowry allows for easy access to all of the benefits of Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. New carpeting and paint put in this summer. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. One parking space. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Open to some pets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 East 1st Plaza have any available units?
7525 East 1st Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 East 1st Plaza have?
Some of 7525 East 1st Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 East 1st Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
7525 East 1st Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 East 1st Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 7525 East 1st Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 7525 East 1st Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 7525 East 1st Plaza offers parking.
Does 7525 East 1st Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 East 1st Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 East 1st Plaza have a pool?
No, 7525 East 1st Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 7525 East 1st Plaza have accessible units?
No, 7525 East 1st Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 East 1st Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 East 1st Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
