7525 East 1st Plaza

Located in the highly sought after Lowry's community. This home has a remodeled kitchen with professional appliances and wonderful unique cabinetry. The second bedroom is accessed through an incredible modern folding wall system which can be opened to share the neighboring flex space. The Great Room has towering ceilings and receives incredible amounts of sunlight. The deck has just been replaced with all new materials. Immediately adjacent to all of the amenities of the Lowry Town Center, i.e. Safeway, Starbucks, etc. and is only a short walk to the Lowry Hangar Restaurant District and the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Living in Lowry allows for easy access to all of the benefits of Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. New carpeting and paint put in this summer. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. One parking space. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Open to some pets.