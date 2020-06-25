All apartments in Denver
751 Newton St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

751 Newton St

751 Newton Street
Location

751 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
751 Newton - Property Id: 125319

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in Villa Park is available immediately. Kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer, and cozy breakfast bar, open to the spacious living area. Bedrooms are roomy with good-sized closets. The entire unit has new flooring and fresh paint. Heating/cooling: forced air/swamp cooler. Off-street parking for 1 vehicle is available and the entire yard (shared) is fenced in.
*The unit is tucked in a quiet community located near 6th Ave and Perry.
*It's a short walk to the Perry Light Rail Station.
*Nearby bike paths provide a 10-15 minute ride to downtown Denver.
*Shopping, restaurants, night life and more are a short drive away.
NOTE: Some maps show the location incorrectly. The correct Google Maps screenshot is with the pictures.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125319
Property Id 125319

(RLNE4925898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Newton St have any available units?
751 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Newton St have?
Some of 751 Newton St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
751 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 751 Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 751 Newton St offers parking.
Does 751 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Newton St have a pool?
No, 751 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 751 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 751 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 Newton St has units with dishwashers.
