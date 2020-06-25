751 Newton St

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in Villa Park is available immediately. Kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer, and cozy breakfast bar, open to the spacious living area. Bedrooms are roomy with good-sized closets. The entire unit has new flooring and fresh paint. Heating/cooling: forced air/swamp cooler. Off-street parking for 1 vehicle is available and the entire yard (shared) is fenced in.

*The unit is tucked in a quiet community located near 6th Ave and Perry.

*It's a short walk to the Perry Light Rail Station.

*Nearby bike paths provide a 10-15 minute ride to downtown Denver.

*Shopping, restaurants, night life and more are a short drive away.

NOTE: Some maps show the location incorrectly. The correct Google Maps screenshot is with the pictures.

