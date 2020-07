Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Ranch Style Town home with Full Finished Basement, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Courtyard, Updated Kitchen, Study/Den/Bedroom, 4th Bedroom is non-conforming. Master Suite with Walk In Closet, Wet Bar in Basement New Carpet, Paint and Window Coverings. Small pet ok. Non-Smoking! AVAILABLE MAY

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.