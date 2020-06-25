75 N Emerson Street 105

Amenities

Stylish 1 bedroom garden level unit, in an updated 19 unit building, w/ huge windows letting in tons of natural light. Sizable living area (18 X 11) w/ open concept custom red kitchen (18 X 6) with stainless back splash, polished concrete counters, stainless steel appliances and Italian java top peninsula for modern dining. Full bath with java vanity and vessel sink. Spacious bedroom (11 X 13) with large custom closet with glass doors and ambient lighting. Huge storage closet in entryway of the unit! Amenities include private storage locker, bicycle storage and fitness room. Kick back and enjoy the large rooftop deck with mountain views and a gas grill. Laundry on each floor and sitting areas on 2nd & 3rd levels complete this modern, secure, inviting building. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and heat! In wall ice cold AC keeps this unit cool throughout the summer months. Pets considered (breed restrictions apply). Move-in in early June is a possibility.

