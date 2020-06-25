All apartments in Denver
75 N Emerson Street 105
75 N Emerson Street 105

Location

75 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 105 Available 07/01/19 Spacious Modern Condo in Ideal Downtown Location - Property Id: 65630

Stylish 1 bedroom garden level unit, in an updated 19 unit building, w/ huge windows letting in tons of natural light. Sizable living area (18 X 11) w/ open concept custom red kitchen (18 X 6) with stainless back splash, polished concrete counters, stainless steel appliances and Italian java top peninsula for modern dining. Full bath with java vanity and vessel sink. Spacious bedroom (11 X 13) with large custom closet with glass doors and ambient lighting. Huge storage closet in entryway of the unit! Amenities include private storage locker, bicycle storage and fitness room. Kick back and enjoy the large rooftop deck with mountain views and a gas grill. Laundry on each floor and sitting areas on 2nd & 3rd levels complete this modern, secure, inviting building. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and heat! In wall ice cold AC keeps this unit cool throughout the summer months. Pets considered (breed restrictions apply). Move-in in early June is a possibility.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 N Emerson Street 105 have any available units?
75 N Emerson Street 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 N Emerson Street 105 have?
Some of 75 N Emerson Street 105's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 N Emerson Street 105 currently offering any rent specials?
75 N Emerson Street 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 N Emerson Street 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 N Emerson Street 105 is pet friendly.
Does 75 N Emerson Street 105 offer parking?
No, 75 N Emerson Street 105 does not offer parking.
Does 75 N Emerson Street 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 N Emerson Street 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 N Emerson Street 105 have a pool?
No, 75 N Emerson Street 105 does not have a pool.
Does 75 N Emerson Street 105 have accessible units?
No, 75 N Emerson Street 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 75 N Emerson Street 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 N Emerson Street 105 has units with dishwashers.
