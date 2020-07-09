All apartments in Denver
Location

748 Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Newly Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Hilltop Home Available In January. Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live Where You Have Access To Great School Districts (Carson Elementary), Parks, Restaurants, Denver's City Center, The Denver Zoo, Museum Of Nature And Science, And Easy Access To Downtown Denver! This Home Has Been Completely Remodeled: New Windows, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, New Gas Fireplace, New Kitchen, New Appliances, New Interior And Exterior Doors, New Light Fixtures, And New Paint Throughout. This Home Also Features A Large Fenced Backyard With A New Hot Tub, And A Two Car Garage. For More Information Contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at pamela@woodruffpm.com or 720-789-8981.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Fairfax St have any available units?
748 Fairfax St has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Fairfax St have?
Some of 748 Fairfax St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Fairfax St currently offering any rent specials?
748 Fairfax St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Fairfax St pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Fairfax St is pet friendly.
Does 748 Fairfax St offer parking?
Yes, 748 Fairfax St offers parking.
Does 748 Fairfax St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 Fairfax St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Fairfax St have a pool?
No, 748 Fairfax St does not have a pool.
Does 748 Fairfax St have accessible units?
No, 748 Fairfax St does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Fairfax St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 Fairfax St has units with dishwashers.
