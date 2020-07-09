748 Fairfax St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Newly Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Hilltop Home Available In January. Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live Where You Have Access To Great School Districts (Carson Elementary), Parks, Restaurants, Denver's City Center, The Denver Zoo, Museum Of Nature And Science, And Easy Access To Downtown Denver! This Home Has Been Completely Remodeled: New Windows, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, New Gas Fireplace, New Kitchen, New Appliances, New Interior And Exterior Doors, New Light Fixtures, And New Paint Throughout. This Home Also Features A Large Fenced Backyard With A New Hot Tub, And A Two Car Garage. For More Information Contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at pamela@woodruffpm.com or 720-789-8981.