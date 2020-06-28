All apartments in Denver
7420 East Quincy Avenue

7420 East Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7420 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*** CHOOSE AN 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,575/MONTH !!! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Quincy Park will welcome you with 1,400 square feet of living space!

The newly remodeled kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning wall units, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, new paint, large enclosed sunroom, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Eastmoor and Rosamond Park. Also nearby are DTC, View House, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Samuels Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

1 dog up to 50 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, cable, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** CHOOSE AN 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,575/MONTH !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 East Quincy Avenue have any available units?
7420 East Quincy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 East Quincy Avenue have?
Some of 7420 East Quincy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 East Quincy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7420 East Quincy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 East Quincy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7420 East Quincy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7420 East Quincy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7420 East Quincy Avenue offers parking.
Does 7420 East Quincy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7420 East Quincy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 East Quincy Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7420 East Quincy Avenue has a pool.
Does 7420 East Quincy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7420 East Quincy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 East Quincy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 East Quincy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
