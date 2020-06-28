7420 East Quincy Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Quincy Park will welcome you with 1,400 square feet of living space!



The newly remodeled kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning wall units, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, new paint, large enclosed sunroom, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Eastmoor and Rosamond Park. Also nearby are DTC, View House, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Samuels Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.



1 dog up to 50 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, cable, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



*** CHOOSE AN 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,575/MONTH !!! ***



