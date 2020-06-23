All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7406 E. Princeton Ave

7406 East Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7406 East Princeton Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Updated Condo Just Outside of DTC Area Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Unit features several upgrades including stainless steel appliances, new carpet and a finished walk-out basement with wet bar that may be used as a third bedroom. Kitchen, dining room, living room and half bath on main level. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and full bath with with a double sink vanity. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer and storage area. Private, fenced in back patio. One covered and reserved parking space with additional open parking in front of unit. Dog friendly with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet (no more than two dogs). Easy access to major highway I-25 and DTC area. Close to grocery, retail and restaurants. Nearby parks include Eastmoor Park, Eastmoor Swim & Tennis Club and Rosamond Park. Nearby schools include Samuels Elementary School, Southmoor Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson High School. Close to Southmoor Park & Ride bus and lightrail station. 6 MONTH LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4572359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 E. Princeton Ave have any available units?
7406 E. Princeton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7406 E. Princeton Ave have?
Some of 7406 E. Princeton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7406 E. Princeton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7406 E. Princeton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 E. Princeton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7406 E. Princeton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7406 E. Princeton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7406 E. Princeton Ave does offer parking.
Does 7406 E. Princeton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7406 E. Princeton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 E. Princeton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7406 E. Princeton Ave has a pool.
Does 7406 E. Princeton Ave have accessible units?
No, 7406 E. Princeton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 E. Princeton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 E. Princeton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

