7406 E. Princeton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Updated Condo Just Outside of DTC Area Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Unit features several upgrades including stainless steel appliances, new carpet and a finished walk-out basement with wet bar that may be used as a third bedroom. Kitchen, dining room, living room and half bath on main level. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and full bath with with a double sink vanity. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer and storage area. Private, fenced in back patio. One covered and reserved parking space with additional open parking in front of unit. Dog friendly with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet (no more than two dogs). Easy access to major highway I-25 and DTC area. Close to grocery, retail and restaurants. Nearby parks include Eastmoor Park, Eastmoor Swim & Tennis Club and Rosamond Park. Nearby schools include Samuels Elementary School, Southmoor Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson High School. Close to Southmoor Park & Ride bus and lightrail station. 6 MONTH LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4572359)