Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d9ed5708c ---- A fantastic condo in the heart of downtown. A vintage building that has been fully renovated while keeping the vintage elements. This condo is garden level with it's own private patio. The kitchen and bathrooms are remodeled with modern fixtures and accents. The internet and cable are included along with water, trash, and sewer. You have your own (1 space) assigned parking! Set your showing today!