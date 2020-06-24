727 E. Bayaud Ave

Amenities
1BD, 1BA Condo Near Wash Park and South Broadway with 1-Car Garage - Affordable condo in hard-to-beat location squeezed in between South Broadway, Wash Park, and Cherry Creek. Washer, dryer, and 1-Car garage included. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*One pet is negotiable.
*There is a $40 water, sewer, and trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
