727 E. Bayaud Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

727 E. Bayaud Ave

727 East Bayaud Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

727 East Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1BD, 1BA Condo Near Wash Park and South Broadway with 1-Car Garage - Affordable condo in hard-to-beat location squeezed in between South Broadway, Wash Park, and Cherry Creek. Washer, dryer, and 1-Car garage included. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One pet is negotiable.
*There is a $40 water, sewer, and trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3597664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 E. Bayaud Ave have any available units?
727 E. Bayaud Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 E. Bayaud Ave have?
Some of 727 E. Bayaud Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 E. Bayaud Ave currently offering any rent specials?
727 E. Bayaud Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 E. Bayaud Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 E. Bayaud Ave is pet friendly.
Does 727 E. Bayaud Ave offer parking?
Yes, 727 E. Bayaud Ave offers parking.
Does 727 E. Bayaud Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 E. Bayaud Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 E. Bayaud Ave have a pool?
No, 727 E. Bayaud Ave does not have a pool.
Does 727 E. Bayaud Ave have accessible units?
No, 727 E. Bayaud Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 727 E. Bayaud Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 E. Bayaud Ave has units with dishwashers.
