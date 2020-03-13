All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

695 S Alton Way 12B

695 S Alton Way · (720) 673-4882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

695 S Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 695 S Alton Way 12B · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Windsor Gardens 55 + Community in Aurora! - 2 bedroom Condo in Windsor Gardens 55 + Community in Aurora!

Windsor Gardens activity center offers tons of classes and clubs. Two swimming pools, par 3 golf course, fitness center, restaurant and bar on property. Numerous RTD stops throughout the community, Highline canal on Southside of property, and so many organized activities, its hard to choose.Parking: Detached garage
Utilities: Tenant pays Electric

Restrictions: No smoking, renters insurance required, no housing assistance or Section 8, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers, 55+ Community.

Call today for your private showing!!
(720) 673-4882

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5626597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 S Alton Way 12B have any available units?
695 S Alton Way 12B has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 S Alton Way 12B have?
Some of 695 S Alton Way 12B's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 S Alton Way 12B currently offering any rent specials?
695 S Alton Way 12B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 S Alton Way 12B pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 S Alton Way 12B is pet friendly.
Does 695 S Alton Way 12B offer parking?
Yes, 695 S Alton Way 12B does offer parking.
Does 695 S Alton Way 12B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 S Alton Way 12B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 S Alton Way 12B have a pool?
Yes, 695 S Alton Way 12B has a pool.
Does 695 S Alton Way 12B have accessible units?
No, 695 S Alton Way 12B does not have accessible units.
Does 695 S Alton Way 12B have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 S Alton Way 12B does not have units with dishwashers.
