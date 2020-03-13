695 S Alton Way 12B

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Windsor Gardens 55 + Community in Aurora! - 2 bedroom Condo in Windsor Gardens 55 + Community in Aurora!



Windsor Gardens activity center offers tons of classes and clubs. Two swimming pools, par 3 golf course, fitness center, restaurant and bar on property. Numerous RTD stops throughout the community, Highline canal on Southside of property, and so many organized activities, its hard to choose.Parking: Detached garage

Utilities: Tenant pays Electric



Restrictions: No smoking, renters insurance required, no housing assistance or Section 8, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers, 55+ Community.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5626597)