Home
/
Denver, CO
/
694 S Grant St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

694 S Grant St

694 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Washington Park West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

694 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
W Wash Park 1bed 1ba duplex hdwds fenced yd original charm Location - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Avail November 1. All Hardwood floors, no carpet. This is a duplex in the West Washington Park area. It has its own fenced in yard with automatic sprinkler system. Updated kitchen and bath. Has the original doors and door frames, fireplace. Newer windows. Walk in closet in bedroom with skylight (you don't find large closets in this area). 1 bedroom. Unfinished basement. You can't beat the location, close to everything. Dining and living room with decorative fireplace. Front porch. You will have to mow the yard during the summer months. W/D is there but owner not willing to fix them if they do break down located in the basement. Near Logan and Exposition. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood to see if it meets all your criteria before setting a showing. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Outside smoking only. 723sf. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Prefer 1 year lease agreement but will consider shorter term. Avail 11/1/19. Please call Kevin with any questions at 303/531-5540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE5182516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 S Grant St have any available units?
694 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 694 S Grant St have?
Some of 694 S Grant St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
694 S Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 S Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 694 S Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 694 S Grant St offer parking?
No, 694 S Grant St does not offer parking.
Does 694 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 S Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 S Grant St have a pool?
No, 694 S Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 694 S Grant St have accessible units?
No, 694 S Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 694 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 S Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.

