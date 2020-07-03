694 S Grant St

Amenities

W Wash Park 1bed 1ba duplex hdwds fenced yd original charm Location - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Avail November 1. All Hardwood floors, no carpet. This is a duplex in the West Washington Park area. It has its own fenced in yard with automatic sprinkler system. Updated kitchen and bath. Has the original doors and door frames, fireplace. Newer windows. Walk in closet in bedroom with skylight (you don't find large closets in this area). 1 bedroom. Unfinished basement. You can't beat the location, close to everything. Dining and living room with decorative fireplace. Front porch. You will have to mow the yard during the summer months. W/D is there but owner not willing to fix them if they do break down located in the basement. Near Logan and Exposition. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood to see if it meets all your criteria before setting a showing. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Outside smoking only. 723sf. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Prefer 1 year lease agreement but will consider shorter term. Avail 11/1/19. Please call Kevin with any questions at 303/531-5540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



